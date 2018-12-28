Home Nation

No ban on 'The Accidental Prime Minister', says Madhya Pradesh government

The film, whose trailer was released recently, has a motley of actors playing the key players of the Nehru-Gandhi family and Kher stepping into the shoes of Dr Manmohan Singh.

Published: 28th December 2018 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher in 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh Friday said it has not banned the film 'The Accidental Prime Minister', in which Anupam Kher plays former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The Department of Public Relations of Madhya Pradesh government tweeted that there is no decision by the government to ban the film, adding that media reports announcing the ban were not factual.

The film has sparked a row over alleged distortion of facts.

The clarification came after a section of media reported that the film, based on the book of the same name by Singh's media advisor Sanjaya Baru, has been banned in the state.

