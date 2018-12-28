Home Nation

Parliament winter session: Bills seek ban on non-veg food at official events, rights to LGBT to serve in armed forces

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor introduced a bill seeking setting up of an effective regime to maintain the integrity of sports in the country.

Published: 28th December 2018 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 85 private members' bills were introduced in Lok Sabha Friday on various issues, including seeking a ban on serving non-vegetarian food in government meetings and functions and grant of equal rights to LGBT community to serve in the armed forces.

Official Government Meetings and Functions (Prohibition on serving Non-Vegetarian Food) Bill, 2018 was introduced in Lok Sabha by Parvesh Sahib Singh (BJP).

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor introduced a bill seeking setting up of an effective regime to maintain the integrity of sports in the country by preventing and penalising sports fraud and regulation of online sports gaming.

Supriya Sule of the NCP came up with a bill for setting up an Employees' Welfare Authority to confer the right on every employee to disconnect from work-related telephone calls and emails beyond work hours and on holidays and the right to refuse to answer calls and emails outside work hours.

Jagdambika Pal of the BJP introduced a Bill seeking amendments in the Army Act, 1950, the Navy Act, 1957 and Air Force Act, 1950 with a view to give equal rights and opportunities to members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community to serve in the armed forces.

Shivaji Adalrao Patil of Shiv Sena introduced a bill for abolition of begging and rehabilitation of beggars.

Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel (BJP) introduced High Court at Allahabad (Establishment of a permanent bench at Mahoba) Bill, while Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP) introduced Suicide Prevention in Youth Bill and Single-use Plastic (Regulation) bill.

Parvesh Sahib Singh (BJP) moved another bill seeking amendment in the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parliament winter session Private member's bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp