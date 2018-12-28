Parliament winter session: Bills seek ban on non-veg food at official events, rights to LGBT to serve in armed forces

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 85 private members' bills were introduced in Lok Sabha Friday on various issues, including seeking a ban on serving non-vegetarian food in government meetings and functions and grant of equal rights to LGBT community to serve in the armed forces.

Official Government Meetings and Functions (Prohibition on serving Non-Vegetarian Food) Bill, 2018 was introduced in Lok Sabha by Parvesh Sahib Singh (BJP).

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor introduced a bill seeking setting up of an effective regime to maintain the integrity of sports in the country by preventing and penalising sports fraud and regulation of online sports gaming.

Supriya Sule of the NCP came up with a bill for setting up an Employees' Welfare Authority to confer the right on every employee to disconnect from work-related telephone calls and emails beyond work hours and on holidays and the right to refuse to answer calls and emails outside work hours.

Jagdambika Pal of the BJP introduced a Bill seeking amendments in the Army Act, 1950, the Navy Act, 1957 and Air Force Act, 1950 with a view to give equal rights and opportunities to members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community to serve in the armed forces.

Shivaji Adalrao Patil of Shiv Sena introduced a bill for abolition of begging and rehabilitation of beggars.

Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel (BJP) introduced High Court at Allahabad (Establishment of a permanent bench at Mahoba) Bill, while Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP) introduced Suicide Prevention in Youth Bill and Single-use Plastic (Regulation) bill.

Parvesh Sahib Singh (BJP) moved another bill seeking amendment in the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.