Home Nation

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after uproar over Cauvery

Slogan shouting members of Tamil parties -- AIADMK and DMK trooped -- into the well of the House over construction of the Mekadatu Dam on the Cauvery River.

Published: 28th December 2018 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Venkaiah naidu, Rajya Sabha chairman

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo| Youtube screen grab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha was Friday adjourned for the day without transacting any business after uproar by opposition members over construction of a dam on the Cauvery River and other issues.

Slogan shouting members of Tamil parties -- AIADMK and DMK trooped -- into the well of the House over construction of the Mekadatu Dam on the Cauvery River.

Samajwadi Party members too were up on their feet trying to raise the issue of mob violence in Bulandshahr that left two persons dead, including an inspector rank police officer.

Some members from Andhra Pradesh too were in the well of the House demanding special status for the state.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he does not see any reason for the protests after the chair has agreed for a discussion on all issues and the government too has no objection to it.

"I don't want these ugly scenes to be seen by people," he said, adding, "Time has come to think of some action" after his repeated pleas for order in the House went unheeded.

"We have to take some action," he said before adjourning the proceedings for the day.

The only business that the House could transact was laying of official papers on the table of the House.

Earlier when the House met, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (SAD) demanded that the House pay homage to the four martyred sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

Naidu rose from his seat and stated that the whole House associates with the sentiments expressed.

He said the four sons of the tenth Sikh Guru displayed exemplary courage.

The House also extended birthday wishes to Finance Minister and Leader of the House Arun Jaitley and former defence minister A K Antony.

While V Maitreyan (AIAMDK) reminded the House of Jaitley's birthday, Derek O'Brien (TMC) said it was also Antony's birthday today.

Members thumped their desks to wish the two leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha adjourned Cauvery dam issue Winter session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp