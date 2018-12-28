Home Nation

Six Indians arrested in Nepal for duping villagers with fake gold

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Six Indian nationals have been arrested from Nepal's Bhojpur district for allegedly duping local villagers on the pretext of forging new ornaments and exchanging them with gold coated ones, said a media report on Friday.

The accused, all hailing from Mothari district in Bihar, lured the innocent locals and promised them to shape their ornaments and polish the gold jewelry.

However, they exchanged it with fake gold, the Himalayan Times reported.

The accused were in possession of Aqua Regia, a chemical composition of hydrochloric acid and nitric acid which was used by them to dissolve real gold, a duty officer at Bhojpur district police office was quoted as saying by the paper.

The police intercepted them while they were about to flee the district.

They have been taken into custody and an investigation has been initiated, police said.

fake gold

