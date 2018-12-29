After Congress Cabinet tug-of war, Rajasthan BJP camps fight over Leader of Opposition

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: After the tug of war in the ruling Congress over cabinet formation in Rajasthan, now a tussle has started in the BJP for the post of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s supporters are rooting for her. But the anti-Raje camp is dead against her being given the post, saying she was the reason behind the BJP’s loss in the state.

Kalicharan Saraf, MLA from Malviya Nagar and health minister in the previous government, claimed most of the BJP MLAs wanted Raje to get the coveted post. The BJP had fought the elections under her leadership, he said, adding that unlike Congress, there was no culture in the BJP of decisions being imposed by the top brass.

“Only what Rahul Gandhi decides is valid in the Congress; it’s not so in the BJP. Everyone together within the party will choose the Leader of Opposition. Most of the legislators want Vasundhara Raje to hold the post,” Saraf said.But the BJP’s oldest MLA, Kailash Meghwal, differs. “It’s a decision the party has to take; it’s not right for anyone to comment on who will get it.”

According to the party sources, the RSS has advised the BJP national leadership against giving the post to Raje, saying this would be detrimental to the party’s prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Assembly elections proved that the public was angry with Raje and that is why the party lost... If she is made the Leader of Opposition, then the Congress will benefit. But if she is not, then Modiji will benefit in the Lok Sabha polls,” said a senior BJP leader.

READ | Many contenders for Opposition leader job in Chhattisgarh

There has been a trend in Rajasthan that the party that wins the Vidhan Sabha elections goes on to win in the Lok Sabha polls as well. In 2013, the BJP bagged 163 of the 200 seats in the state Assembly and in the general election next year, the party rode the Modi wave to win 25 seats. The Leader of Opposition is a constitutional post and the person holding it enjoys facilities and privileges equivalent to a Cabinet-rank minister.

According to sources, if Raje is denied the post, then senior BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal, former minister of state for parliamentary affairs Rajendra Rathod or former home minister Gulabchand Kataria can be given the responsibility. Now, everyone is waiting to see whether, after losing the assembly poll battle, the Modi-Shah duo who are eyeing maximum Lok Sabha seats in 2019, succumb to pressure from Raje loyalists or not.

EC glare on Sharad comment

The speech of Loktantrik Janta Dal Party leader Sharad Yadav calling former CM Vasundhara Raje “fat” has been found by the State Election Commission to be in violation of paragraph 2 of the General Conduct Clauses. The state poll panel has forwarded its finding to the Election Commission of India for further action. The BJP had accused Yadav of making personal and indecent remarks against Raje at a rally.