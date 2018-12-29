British woman raped at five-star hotel in Chandigarh

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A British national was allegedly raped at a five-star hotel in the city by a staff member of the spa, police said on Saturday.

A case of rape was registered on the same day at the IT Park Police Station against the accused who is around 26-years-old of age.

Police sources who did not want to be named said that the survivor had come to India on a tourist visa and had been staying at the hotel for some time.

According to her complaint, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her on December 20 while she was at the hotel’s spa, getting a massage. She alleged in her complaint that the accused touched her inappropriately and inserted his fingers in her vagina while giving her the message to which she objected. The accused allegedly then threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone.

The survivor reportedly immediately informed the hotel staff and the management sacked the accused.

The survivor then lodged a complaint on Thursday following which she was taken for a medical examination and her statement was recorded in front of a magistrate.

The accused is absconding and the police have launched a manhunt. The police are now examining CCTV footage and call records for any clues, said sources.