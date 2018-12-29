Home Nation

British woman raped at five-star hotel in Chandigarh

Police sources who did not want to be named said that the survivor had come to India on a tourist visa and had been staying at the hotel for some time.

Published: 29th December 2018 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

sexual assault, rape, harassment

Image for representational purpose only

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A British national was allegedly raped at a five-star hotel in the city by a staff member of the spa, police said on Saturday.

A case of rape was registered on the same day at the IT Park Police Station against the accused who is around 26-years-old of age.

Police sources who did not want to be named said that the survivor had come to India on a tourist visa and had been staying at the hotel for some time.

According to her complaint, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her on December 20 while she was at the hotel’s spa, getting a massage. She alleged in her complaint that the accused touched her inappropriately and inserted his fingers in her vagina while giving her the message to which she objected. The accused allegedly then threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone.

The survivor reportedly immediately informed the hotel staff and the management sacked the accused.

The survivor then lodged a complaint on Thursday following which she was taken for a medical examination and her statement was recorded in front of a magistrate.

The accused is absconding and the police have launched a manhunt. The police are now examining CCTV footage and call records for any clues, said sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
British national raped

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp