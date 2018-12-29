Congress a 'Lollipop Company', has no concern for farmers: PM Modi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

GHAZIPUR: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress over the issue of loan waivers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the grand old party of duping farmers by making ‘hollow promises’ during elections in Karanataka to win votes with least concern for the issues plaguing them. He even blamed the policies of the Congress party for the debt trap in which country’s farmers are caught.

Addressing a public rally in Ghazipur, an eastern UP district, PM Modi ridiculed the Congress by calling it a ‘lollipop company’ which couldn’t be trusted. “In Karnataka, they offered lollipops to voters with assurances of waiving off loans of lakhs of farmers at the time of elections. After forming the government through the back door with the JD(S) [Janata Dal 9Secular], they waived the loan of only 800 farmers,” claimed the PM asking how such “lollipop companies” could be believed.

“The promise was made to waive of loans worth Rs 6 lakh crore for farmers. But only Rs 60,000 crore were released,” he asserted. The PM continued his tirade by referring to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report which, he claimed, had pointed that those who were benefitted by the loan waiver scheme in Karnataka were not even the farmers.

Training his guns at newly-formed Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the PM claimed farmers in those states were already a harried lot as they had to stand in queues to get urea.

“The respective Congress governments have shied away from implementing Swaminathan Commission report on agricultural reforms. Had they fixed the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops earlier, the farmers would not have fallen into the debt trap at all,” said Modi adding that his government had taken initiatives including fixing MSP for 22 crops to double farmers’ income in the days to come.

Counting the achievements of his government, Modi said: “We don’t make programmes to garner votes. Neither do we make an announcement with an eye on elections. In fact, we have changed the tradition of ribbon-cutting,” he maintained.

The PM took an indirect jibe again on Congress saying he was slogging day in and day out as the Chowkidaar (watchman) of the people of this country for their welfare and holistic development.

“Aapke bhavishya ko sawarne ke liye, appka yeh chowkidaar, bahut imandari aur lagan se din-raat ek kar raha hai (To make your future this watchman of yours is slogging day in and day out with all honesty and sincerity),” said the PM adding that though a lot of looters had lost their sleep because of “this chowkidaar”.

However, amid pressure from allies including Union Minister Anurpriya Patel’s Apna Dal and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) of Om Prakash Rajbhar, PM Modi arrived at Ghazipur around Saturday noon and released a postal stamp in the memory of Maharaj Suheldev, an icon of Rajbhar community of eastern UP. The PM also laid the foundation stone of a medical college in Ghazipur. He claimed that eastern UP was set to emerge as a hub for advance health care services.

“Several important steps have been taken to transform Purvanchal into a big medical hub and to strengthen the small industries of UP,” he claimed. Rajbhar, which is an OBC community, constitutes a significant population in Purvanchal and during 2017 Assembly elections in the state, BJP had roped in SBSP to win Rajbhars of the region and had even made its chief Om Prakash Rajbhar a cabinet minister in the state government.