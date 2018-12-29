Home Nation

Goa: Jail guard suspended for bid to supply tobacco to inmates

It is suspected that the suspended jail guard was trying to supply tobacco to some inmates in contravention of rules.

By PTI

PANAJI: A staffer of the Central Jail in north Goa has been suspended after he was found in possession of tobacco products on the premises, a senior officer said Saturday.

Inspector General of Prisons Rajendra Mirajkar suspended Vikash Naik after India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel manning the jail gate found that he had hidden some tobacco products in his sandals.

Naik was suspended after a formal complaint was lodged against him by jail authorities, the IG told PTI.

