Jammu & Kashmir:  Huge cache of arms and ammunition seized from Kathua

By IANS

JAMMU: Army averted a major terror attack with the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition during an operation in Kathua district of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday, an official said.

"At early hours, based on inputs from military intelligence, a joint operation by the Army Brigade Samba and the J&K Police was launched at Galak in Billawar block of Kathua district," defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said in a statement.

In this operation, a huge cache of arms including one AK 47 rifle, one AK 56 rifle, one hand grenade, four magazines, 256 rounds of AK ammunition and 59 rounds of sniper ammunition were recovered.

"This recovery has averted a major terrorist attack in the Jammu region," he added.