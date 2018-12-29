Jammu and Kashmir: Gun battle underway between security forces, militants in Nowgam
Considering the security of civilians, the area has been cordoned off and no loss of life or property has been reported yet.
Published: 29th December 2018 02:36 AM | Last Updated: 29th December 2018 02:36 AM | A+A A-
NOWGAM: A gun battle is underway between the security forces and militants in Wagoora area of Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar city.
Considering the security of civilians, the area has been cordoned off and no loss of life or property has been reported yet.
It is yet to be known how many terrorists are holed up.
Further details are awaited.