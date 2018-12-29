MP minister says proposal soon to withdraw cases lodged against Congress workers and leaders

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Newly-appointed Madhya Pradesh Law and Legislative Affairs Minister PC Sharma said on Saturday that a proposal is in the offing to withdraw “politically-motivated cases” registered against Congress workers and leaders during the 15 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime in the state.

According to Sharma, a plan will be prepared to withdraw cases registered particularly over participation in agitations and protests.

“The Principal Secretary (Law and Legislative Affairs) will be consulted in the matter after which, a detailed proposal will be drafted for withdrawing the cases,” Sharma told journalists in Bhopal.

Subsequently, the proposal will be submitted to Chief Minister Kamal Nath for further action.

Sharma added that similar proposal will also be drafted for withdrawing cases registered against state government employee union leaders for participating in protests and demonstrations. Also, cases registered in the past against journalists will also be withdrawn, he added.

Sharma, who was elected from the Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim Assembly seat after defeating sitting MLA and state’s revenue minister Umashankar Gupta in the recent polls, also said that in pursuance with the commitment made in the party’s Vachan Patra (poll manifesto), the new government will also enact a law for the safety of journalists and advocates.

Also, the minister maintained that efforts will be made for fast-tracking cases related to crimes against women and children.