Police constable returning from PM Modi's rally killed by stone-pelting mob in Uttar Pradesh

GHAZIPUR: LUCKNOW: Fresh from the brutal killing of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during a mob violence in Bulandshahr early this month, another cop became a victim of mob frenzy when he died after being hit by a stone thrown at him by the protestors hours after PM Narendra Modi's rally in Ghazipur, eastern UP, on Saturday afternoon.

The policeman killed in Ghazipur has been identified as head constable Suresh Vats, 48, said the police sources.

According to the initial reports, the policemen of Naunera police station, returning from the duty at PM's rally, were asked to intervene and control the protestors belonging to Nishad community demanding quota near Kathwamor Managai Nadi pul.

As the police team approached the protestor squatted on the state highway to remove them from the spot, they started pelting stones at the cops. In the melee, a stone thrown by the agitated crowd hit head constable on his head injuring him grievously.

While the constable turned unconscious, two locals were also injured by the Nishad Party workers, an ally of Samajwadi Party, during the unrest in Naunera area. Somehow the police party managed to disperse the mob and rushed the injured cop to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

When Ghazipur DM K Balaji and SSP Yashvir Singh reached the spot, by then the troublemakers had already escaped. However, both the DM and the SSP were incommunicado.

Taking cognizance of the incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the DM and SSP of the district to initiate action and arrest the accused immediately. He announced Rs 40 lakh compensation for the wife of the deceased constable and Rs 10 lakh for his parents.

The local sources claimed that the Nishad party workers had plans to protest at the district headquarters in support of their demand for reservation on Saturday but they were not allowed in the wake of PM's Ghazipur visit.

Moreover, they were stopped at several place while trying to reach the DM office. Infuriated over being stopped, first the protestors pelted stones at the BJP workers who were returning from PM's rally and later targeted the cops.

This is the second incident this month where a policeman has been killed in mob violence in Uttar Pradesh. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was shot dead by a mob in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on December 3 after violence broke out over alleged cow slaughter and recovery of carcasses from the field of a village Mahaw in Syana town of the district.