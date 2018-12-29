Rajasthan Government to review textbooks, reference material revised by previous regime

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said Saturday that the Congress government in the state will review textbooks and other reference material which were revised by the previous BJP government.

Roles of national icons like Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru will be restored.

It will be ensured there contribution is given due, Dotasara told reporters here. "The government will review textbooks and other reference material that were revised by the BJP government," he said.

After taking charge of the post, he has also directed officials concerned to prepare a status report on the revision of textbooks.

He said decisions like providing 'saffron coloured cycles', posting RSS-backed officers on boards and councils and changing curriculum will also be reviewed.