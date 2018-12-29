Home Nation

Sexual harassment cases taken seriously, action taken according to rules: Prasar Bharati CEO

The women, all of the contractual employees, did not get into details of the harassment incidents.

Published: 29th December 2018 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Doordarshan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after three Doordarshan employees alleged that they were sexually harassed by their superiors, CEO Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar said Saturday that the public broadcaster takes all such cases "extremely seriously" and action is taken strictly in accordance with disciplinary rules.

The women claimed at a press conference here that they were sexually harassed on the pretext of getting their contracts renewed.

The women, all of the contractual employees, did not get into details of the harassment incidents.

"Doordarshan is led by a highly capable @DG_Doordarshan. We take all cases of this nature extremely seriously, action is taken strictly in accordance with law/applicable disciplinary rules," Shekhar tweeted.

Unfortunately "sweeping generalisations" have been made without availing avenues for redress, he said.

Varuna Bhandari, a lawyer, who is advising the victims, had Friday said she has been approached by seven other women employees also from Doordarshan who have alleged sexual harassment at their work place.

"In nine out of 10 cases, the ICC (Internal Complaints Committee) did not pay attention to the sexual harassment complaints," Bhandari claimed at the press conference.

One of the three women claimed she had not been paid her salary for eight months, ever since she complained to the ICC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prasar Bharati Doordarshan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp