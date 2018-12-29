Srinagar Jamia Masjid management condemns desecration by masked youth

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The management of the city's Jamia Masjid on Saturday condemned yesterday's incident of desecration by masked boys who mounted the pulpit and videographed it to put it on social media.



In a statement issued today, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid (management of the mosque) strongly condemned the incident that took place on Friday afternoon after the devotees had left.



The statement said a group of masked boys entered the mosque and rushed to the pulpit, with one of them standing atop the pulpit with his shoes on and screaming slogans.



"In the meantime, his associates videotaped it and the video was put on social media. This clearly indicates that the incident was deliberate," the statement said.



"The incident has led to shock, outrage and deep resentment among people and has deeply hurt their sentiments.



"The attempt to desecrate the Jamia mosque by this group of hooligans whose identity is not yet known is strongly condemnable. It shows utter disregard of this group of miscreants for Islamic institutions, values and Islamic teachings. Such elements not only malign the name of Islam but also abuse it," the statement said.



"The Auqaf has taken strong note of the shameful incident and warns those elements or agencies behind this incident that people and Auqaf will not tolerate or allow anyone to violate the sanctity of the mosque and the pulpit at any cost," it said.



"Jamia Masjid is the spiritual, religious and political centre of people of Kashmir and our collective cultural heritage. Any attempt to harm it will be firmly dealt with", the statement said.



Meanwhile, a video clip showing masked youth displaying black flags at the mosque's pulpit went viral on Saturday.