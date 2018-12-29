Home Nation

VVIP chopper scam: Christian Michel named 'Mrs Gandhi', 'son of the Italian lady', ED to court

Published: 29th December 2018 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 07:17 PM

Christian Michel (Photo: File / PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Enforcement Directorate on Saturday told a Delhi court that Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal, had named 'Mrs Gandhi', but did not specify in which context the reference was made.

The ED also told the special court that Christian Michel had spoken about "the son of the Italian lady" and how he is going to become the "next prime minister of the country".

ED's lawyer said that Michel has spelt out how state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was removed from the deal and how it was offered to Tata instead.

ED also sought to ban Michel's lawyer's access to him alleging that he is being tutored from outside.

The Rs 3600 crore deal for the procuring of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland Company signed in 2010 is mired into a controversy because of allegation that bribes were paid. 

