All unmanned level crossing under ECoR eliminated in 2018

Ministry of Railways had set target to eliminate all the ULMCs by 2020 and further targeted by end of 2018.

Published: 30th December 2018 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Unmanned Level Crossing

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) Sunday said it has eliminated all the unmanned level crossing gates (UMLCs) from its jurisdiction in 2018 in order to enhance safety of both road and rail users.

In view of the above, the ECoR has fulfilled the target by eliminating all the gates before October, 2018, ECoR said in a statement.

Giving highest priority in rail-road safety and to reduce mishaps and human casualties, ECoR has eliminated 117 UMLCs in 2018 only.

Altogether, 414 UMLCs have been eliminated by East Coast Railway since April, 1, 2014.

From April 1, 2014 to March 31, 2018, ECoR had closed/eliminated 297 UMLCs.

All these UMLCs closed in ECoR jurisdiction by providing road under bridges (RUBs) or limited height sub-ways (LHSs), diversion and manned, it said.

