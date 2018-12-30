BJP's promotion of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' mere political stunt: Amarinder Singh

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has ridiculed BJP’s efforts to promote ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and called it a “political stunt aimed at demeaning the Congress”.

The film is a political drama based on a book written by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru.

Amarinder on Sunday said that the BJP’s attempt to use the movie, which seeks to project Dr Manmohan Singh as a weak and docile prime minister, is not only childish but brazenly politically motivated.

“The use of the movie’s trailer… to criticise Manmohan Singh at this important political juncture… clearly shows their desperation in the face of their imminent defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said Amarinder.

The CM advised them to accept the harsh reality that they had lost the support of the people. “Having known (Manmohan) Singh and having met him on several occasions while he was the PM, I found him to be an independent thinker and decision maker, who had created a niche for himself as one of India’s most intelligent and visionary leaders,” said the Punjab CM.

“Unlike the BJP, the Congress believed in allowing its leaders and members to run their own affairs as they deemed fit,” he claimed.

Adding that this was particularly true in the case of Manmohan Singh, whose elevation to prime ministership was in itself an indication that the party had complete faith in his abilities and capabilities.

“...Dr Singh is a world-class leader... The nation will forever remain indebted to the former prime minister for leading it to new heights of global eminence through his far-reaching decisions,” said Amarinder.

