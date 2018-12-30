Home Nation

BJP's promotion of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' mere political stunt: Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh in a statement said the BJP's attempt to project Manmohan Singh as a "weak and docile" prime minister is "not only childish but brazenly politically motivated".

Published: 30th December 2018 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Amarinder Singh, Manmohan Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh with former PM Manmohan singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has ridiculed BJP’s efforts to promote ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and called it a “political stunt aimed at demeaning the Congress”. 

READ: BJP's tweet on 'Accidental Prime Minister' trailer kicks up a storm

The film is a political drama based on a book written by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru.     

Amarinder on Sunday said that the BJP’s attempt to use the movie, which seeks to project Dr Manmohan Singh as a weak and docile prime minister, is not only childish but brazenly politically motivated. 
“The use of the movie’s trailer… to criticise Manmohan Singh at this important political juncture… clearly shows their desperation in the face of their imminent defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said Amarinder. 

The CM advised them to accept the harsh reality that they had lost the support of the people. “Having known (Manmohan) Singh and having met him on several occasions while he was the PM, I found him to be an independent thinker and decision maker, who had created a niche for himself as one of India’s most intelligent and visionary leaders,” said the Punjab CM. 

“Unlike the BJP, the Congress believed in allowing its leaders and members to run their own affairs as they deemed fit,” he claimed.

Adding that this was particularly true in the case of Manmohan Singh, whose elevation to prime ministership was in itself an indication that the party had complete faith in his abilities and capabilities. 
“...Dr Singh is a world-class leader... The nation will forever remain indebted to the former prime minister for leading it to new heights of global eminence through his far-reaching decisions,” said Amarinder.

Facing criticism

Several Opposition parties, especially the Congress, have denounced the BJP for tweeting the trailer of the film, a political drama based on a book written by former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru.

 

 

 

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Accidental Prime Minister trailer BJP promotion BJP tweet on Accidental Prime Minister Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPs)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp