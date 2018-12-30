Facebook tracks data of even offline users and non-facebook account holders

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Facebook, with the help of other apps, routinely tracks and collects data of Android users irrespective of whether they are a user and more importantly non-user or logged-out from their account, found a study released on Sunday.



The study "How Apps on Android Share Data with Facebook" by Privacy International found that 61 per cent of the total apps that were studied, sent information to Facebook through Facebook Software Development Kit (SDK). "This happens whether people have a Facebook account or not, or whether they are logged into Facebook or not," it said.