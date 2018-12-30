Home Nation

Ashok Gehlot Cabinet nixes educational qualification norm for panchayat polls in Rajasthan

An amendment to this effect will soon be moved in the state Assembly.

Published: 30th December 2018 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR : Just weeks after coming to power in Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government on Saturday reversed the previous Vasundhara Raje government’s decision to let only those with a minimum educational qualification fight Panchayat and local-body elections.

An amendment to this effect will soon be moved in the state Assembly.​

The Congress also decided to review all changes the BJP made with regard to saffronisation of education, including decisions like removing Nehru from the syllabus and making surya namaskar compulsory in government schools.

Swinging into reversal mode on Saturday after its first meeting of Cabinet ministers, the government also opted to remove the logo featuring RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya from all circulars issued by government bodies. The government will also form a committee of historians to review the changes made to the school syllabus in the Raje era.

Daily Public hearings by Ministers
All ministers of the state government will hold public hearings from 9 to 10 am every day to address people’s grievances quickly and effectively. Besides, two universities started by Gehlot in his previous tenure as chief minister will be revived

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Vasundhara Raje panchayat polls Congress BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp