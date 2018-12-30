Ashok Gehlot Cabinet nixes educational qualification norm for panchayat polls in Rajasthan

By Express News Service

JAIPUR : Just weeks after coming to power in Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government on Saturday reversed the previous Vasundhara Raje government’s decision to let only those with a minimum educational qualification fight Panchayat and local-body elections.

An amendment to this effect will soon be moved in the state Assembly.​

The Congress also decided to review all changes the BJP made with regard to saffronisation of education, including decisions like removing Nehru from the syllabus and making surya namaskar compulsory in government schools.

Swinging into reversal mode on Saturday after its first meeting of Cabinet ministers, the government also opted to remove the logo featuring RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya from all circulars issued by government bodies. The government will also form a committee of historians to review the changes made to the school syllabus in the Raje era.

Daily Public hearings by Ministers

All ministers of the state government will hold public hearings from 9 to 10 am every day to address people’s grievances quickly and effectively. Besides, two universities started by Gehlot in his previous tenure as chief minister will be revived