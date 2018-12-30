Home Nation

Himachal's 'Shakti' mobile app redresses 28,968 women safety complaints

The Shakti mobile app and Gudiya helpline were part of Himachal Pradesh's initiative to fight crimes against women.

Published: 30th December 2018 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 08:41 PM

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

SHIMLA: The 'Shakti' mobile app, which was launched for women's safety in Himachal Pradesh, has redressed 28,968 complaints in less than a year, the government said on Sunday.

Likewise, out of 1,233 complaints received on 'Gudiya' helpline, 1,196 have been disposed of.

The mobile app and the helpline were part of state's initiative to fight crimes against women. They were launched simultaneously by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on January 26 last year.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Rajiv Saizal said the government is working to provide safe and secure environment to women.

The department is ensuring effective implementation of welfare schemes for women. He said awareness camps are being organised regularly, and the department will make ensure that no eligible woman is deprived of benefits of government schemes.

He said the government has enhanced the one-time grant of a girl child belonging to BPL families under the 'Beti Hai Anmol Yojana' from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000.

The Saksham Gudiya Board, launched after the infamous Gudiya rape-and-murder case, has been constituted to frame recommendations for the police for empowerment of the girl child.

Gudiya, the name given to the victim, was a teenaged girl who was gang-raped and murdered in Shimla district.

The Gudiya board is also reviewing implementation of programmes being run by different departments for empowerment of the girl child.

The Chief Minister has also launched Shashakt Mahila Yojana that envisages rural women's empowerment by providing them an interface for socio-economic development by creating awareness about their rights and facilitating institutional support.

TAGS
Shakti app Gudiya helpline

