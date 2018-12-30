Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Baahubali director’s son to marry in Jaipur soon

Jaipur is all set to host the grand destination wedding of SS Kartikeya – son of Baahubali director S S Rajamouli – who will tie the knot at a five-star hotel on December 30. Karthikeya will tie the knot with south Indian singer Pooja Prasad in a grand ceremony that will be solemnised according to south Indian rituals with a mix of royal Rajasthani glamour. Rajamouli reached Jaipur along with his son and other family members on Thursday and the entire event is at a resort-hotel on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway about 20 kms from Jaipur.

Gehlot, the magician of politics

As soon as they took oath as CM and Deputy CM, the Ashok Gehlot- Sachin Pilot tussle intensified over choosing ministers for the state government. Both wanted to get their loyalists cleared as ministers by Rahul Gandhi. But while the tussle was raging, Gehlot made a clever move by initiating massive changes in the bureaucracy and transferred 40 IAS officers in his first effort.

Besides sidelining favourites of former CM Vasundhara Raje, Gehlot got most of his loyalists to occupy key positions in the administration. Soon he also made huge changes among police officials to further strengthen his grip over the administrative structure in Rajasthan. Besides making Kapil Garg the new DGP in the state, Gehlot appointed Anand Srivastava as the Commissioner of Jaipur.

Jaipur gets new Police Commissioner

Anand Srivastava an officer of the 1994 batch of the Indian Police Service took charge as the Commissioner of Jaipur last week. Outgoing police commissioner Sanjay Agarwal handed him charge. Srivastava was posted as the Superintendent of Police, Jaipur (North), around the same time when his predecessor Agarwal was serving as the SP (South) in the city.

Over the past 15 years, both cops have been sharing policing duties in the city. “The Jaipur police force has its own glorious tradition. I will try to maintain this tradition. We have sucessfully faced every challenge,” Srivastava said after assuming charge.

Iconic state song to make a comeback

Under the new government in the state, the tourism department will start re-using its slogan of ‘Padharo Mhaare Desh’ and its old logo to promote travel to the state. After the Vasundhara Raje government came to power in 2013, the slogan was changed to ‘Jaane Kya Dikh Jaaye’ and the entire tourism promotion package was revamped with a new logo. The ‘Mhaare Desh’ slogan is based on a folk song from the state and has an iconic status. The state’s new tourism minister Vishvendra Singh recently made the announcement to switch back to the traditional ballad.