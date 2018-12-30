Prime Minister Narendra Modi renames three Andaman Nicobar islands

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

PORT BLAIR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed three prominent islands of the Andaman and Nicobar chain to mark the 75th anniversary of hoisting the Tricolour here by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Indian soil.

Addressing a huge gathering in the evening, Modi said: “From now on, Ross Island will be known as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Neil Island as Shaheed Dweep and Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep.” Among the slew of social and development projects he unveiled was a deemed to be University named after Netaji.

The PM reached Andamans on Saturday evening. After flying to Car Nicobar Islands in the morning, he reached Port Blair late afternoon and visited the National Memorial Cellular Jail where he laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Column.

Modi then dedicated a 150 ft high flag mast at South Point, Port Blair, to the nation.

At Car Nicobar, he lauded the joint family system prevalent in the island and announced the erection of a sea wall to offer security against sea erosion.

The prime minister also released a commemorative coin with a face value of `75 on the Cellular Jail theme with the first tricolour hoisting by Netaji.