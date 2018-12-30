Home Nation

Suspected terrorists exchange fire with soldiers in Jammu

An army guard noticed suspicious movement of two persons near Ratnuchak camp around 01:50 AM and challenged them, the sources said.

By PTI

JAMMU: Security forces Sunday launched a search operation after two suspected persons, believed to be terrorists, exchanged fire with army personnel manning a post at a camp in the outskirts of Jammu, defence sources said.

They said the suspected persons opened fire, prompting retaliation by the army personnel guarding the post.

No one was injured in the brief exchange of firing, the sources said, adding the suspected ultras fled the scene under the cover of darkness.

The whole area bordering Samba district was sealed and a search operation is underway to track down the fleeing suspects, the sources said.

