2018: Landmark year for DRDO

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

2018 was a landmark year for the country’s elite Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as it helped enhance the credibility of India’s nuclear deterrence with most of the indigenously

developed missiles and weapon systems tasting success during experimental and user trials.

The DRDO and armed forces conducted tests of 20 missiles, including two newly developed systems and advanced version of Pinaka rocket. The missiles, which were put to tests, are Agni-I, Agni-II,

Agni-IV, Agni-V, Prithvi-II, Dhanush, BrahMos, Prahar, Astra, Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), Spike anti-tank (Sant) guided missile, AAD and PDV interceptors, anti-tank guided missile Helina, submarine launched B-05 and Man Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile

(MPATGM).

Induction of submarine launched ballistic missile B-05, maiden trials of new surface-to-air missile, powered by Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) and MPATGM, completion of first deterrence sea patrol by nuclear powered Made-in-India submarine INS Arihant and final pre-induction trial of most potent long range missile Agni-V were significant achievements.

India’s defence preparedness got a boost with the induction of B-05. Kept under wraps for years, the missile was secretly test-fired back-to-back from indigenously built nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant off the Visakhapatnam coast on August 11 and 12 after being inducted in the armed forces. This makes India the sixth nation in the world to have a credible triad of nuclear-enabled missiles that can be fired from land, air and undersea.

While 5,000-km range nuclear capable missile Agni-V was successfully flight tested thrice, including once in depressed trajectory and once in lofted trajectory this year, four outstanding night trials of

three missiles not only demonstrated repeatability and robustness of the weapons, but also proved the

ability of the armed forces to fire the missiles any time and under any circumstances.

Many milestones were achieved as more than 40 tests of the missiles were successful barring the trial of QRSAM from Integrated Test Range (ITR) off Odisha coast. The missile test fired on April 9 failed to deliver desired results.

In a major breakthrough in missile technology, the DRDO on May 30 successfully carried out the first test of a new surface-to-air missile with nozzle less booster. The missile, powered by SFDR, is the fastest in its class and capable of destroying fast moving aerial targets.

In a first, supersonic cruise missile BrahMos was test fired with life extension technology from Chandipur range and with Gen-Next new homegrown seeker from Pokhran range on May 21 and March 22 respectively. Both the tests achieved roaring successes. Six rounds of air-to-air missile Astra fired from Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft between September 26 and October 3 were highly satisfied paving its way for induction.

First test of third generation MPATGM was conducted from Ahmednagar range in Maharashtra on September 15. The missile, best in its class in the world, is expected to replace second generation French origin anti-tank guided missile Milan and Soviet semi-automatic wire-guided missile Konkur, which are in service with the army.

Indigenously designed and developed guided bombs Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW) and Helina were successfully tested at separate firing ranges in Rajasthan between August 16 and 19. The SAAW was integrated with a live warhead, which was able to destroy the targets with high precision.

Remarkable test results of Sant guided missile’s air to ground version at Pokhran also boosted the morale of Indian Air Force (IAF). The missile, an upgrade of Helina, has a range of 15-20 km and is

guided by an Infra-red Imaging Seeker operating in the Lock on Before Launch mode. It is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world.

On November 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced INS Arihant, India's first nuclear powered submarine, to have completed its first deterrence patrol. The 6,000-tonne submarine developed under a

highly classified programme proved to be a fully functional underwater ballistic missile delivery platform.

In a first-of-its-kind exercise code-named CROSS BOW-18, the IAF conducted tests of combined guided surface-to-air missiles from the Air Force Station at Suryalanka in Andhra Pradesh from December 5 to 8.

Four different classes of missiles - Akash, Spyder, OSA-AK and man-portable infrared homing missile Igla were successfully test launched during both day and night in an integrated networked environment.

Four consecutive successes during night trials were great achievements for the armed forces this year. The missiles included exo-atmospheric (outside the atmosphere) interceptor PDV, which destroyed

the target fired from a ship mimicking an enemy weapon, at an altitude of above 100 km. Three other tests including two of Prithvi-II and one of Agni-I were carried out in just over one month.

Clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for setting up a new missile test launch facility in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh also brought cheers for the DRDO. The test facility will be built at a cost of nearly Rs 1,000 crore in 154.4 hectare area.

Flying high

Date Name of Missile Test facility Result

Jan 18 Agni-V Kalam Island/Odisha Successful

Feb 6 Agni-I Kalam Island Successful

Feb 7 Prithvi-II Chandipur/Odisha Successful

Feb 20 Agni-II Kalam Island Successful

Feb 21 Prithvi-II (night trial) Chandipur Successful

Feb 23 Dhanush Ship off Odisha coast Successful

March 22 BrahMos Pokharan/Rajasthan Successful

April 9 QRSAM Chandipur Partially

Successful

May 10-18 Sant Chandan/Rajasthan Successful

May 21 BrahMos Chandipur Successful

May 30 SFDR Chandipur Successful

May-30-31 Pinaka (MK-II) Chandipur Successful

June 3 Agni-V Kalam Island Successful

July 16 BrahMos Chandipur Successful

Aug 2 AAD Kalam Island Successful

Aug 11-12 B-05 INS Arihant Successful

Aug 16-18 SAAW Chandan Successful

Aug 19 Helina Pokharan Successful

Sep 15-16 MPATGM Ahmednagar/Maharashtra Successful

Sep 20 Prahar Chandipur Successful

Sep 23 PDV (night trial) Kalam Island Successful

Sep 26 Astra Su-30MKI Successful

Oct 6 Prithvi-II (night trial) Chandipur Successful

Oct 8 QRSAM Chandipur Successful

Oct 30 Agni-I (night trial) Kalam Island Successful

Nov 9 Dhanush Ship off Odisha coast Successful

Nov 24 Sant Pokharan Successful

Dec 5 - 8 Akash, Spyder Suryalanka/AP Successful

Dec 10 Agni-V Kalam Island Successful

Dec 23 Agni-IV Kalam Island Successful