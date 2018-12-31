30 lakh file claims to get names included in NRC

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Some 30 lakh of the 40.07 lakh people, left out of the complete draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, filed for inclusion of their names in the document. Also, around 600 objections were submitted by unknown individuals who suspect the citizenship of others who made it to the list.

The claims and objections process ended on Monday. Altogether 3.29 crore people had filed for inclusion of their names in draft NRC when the exercise began.

According to an NRC official, the pace of filing claims gathered momentum in the past two weeks. “An estimated 30 lakh people or around 75 per cent of those left out submitted claims,” he said.

The Centre’s recent removal of a clause which said documents obtained after August 31, 2015 are inadmissible to file claims said to have resulted in the fast flow of the applications in the past fortnight.

The NRC is being updated based on March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date. This means foreigners who had migrated to India illegally after the NRC cut-off date will be viewed as illegal immigrants.