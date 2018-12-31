Cold wave conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana; Adampur coldest at 1.1 degress Celsius

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Adampur in Punjab recorded a low of 1.1 degrees Celsius as cold wave conditions continued unabated in the state and neighbouring Haryana on Monday, Met officials said.

Among other places in Punjab, piercing chill persisted in Amritsar, which recorded 1.3 degrees Celsius, down two notches against normal, Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said here.

Gurdaspur recorded a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius and Ludhiana, too, experienced a cold night at 2.8 degrees Celsius, down two notches against normal, they said.

Patiala's minimum temperature settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius, down one notch against normal while Halwara recorded a minimum of 2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The minimum temperature in Pathankot was 4.3 degrees Celsius while it was 3 degrees Celsius in Faridkot, they said.

In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place with minimum temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius, down five notches against normal limits, the Met officials said.

Karnal, too, experienced the chill at 4 deg C, down three notches against normal. Narnaul and Rohtak also recorded below normal minimum temperatures of 3.1 degrees Celsius each, they said.

The minimum temperature in Ambala and Bhiwani was below normal at 5.7 degrees Celsius and 5.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, while Sirsa's minimum settled at 4.6 degrees Celsius, they said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, braved the chill at 4.3 degrees Celsius, down one degree against normal limits, they said.

The Met officials said that there was low visibility due to fog early this morning at places including Hisar, Karnal, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar and Gurdaspur.