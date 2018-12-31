Hammocks to save abandoned newborns in Ranchi

Home Nation

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The Ranchi district administration will soon provide hammocks at different locations in the city so that unwanted newborns are not abandoned at unhygienic, unsafe and lonely places. 

The babies can be dropped into these hammocks so that they can be given immediate medical attention and be saved from adverse weather conditions and falling prey to street dogs.

The district administration — will arrange the hammocks under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme —has written to NGOs working in the field to come forward for support.

According to the District Social Welfare Officer Suman Singh, 33 locations have been identified in Ranchi where the hammocks will be kept. 

“The idea is to provide a new lease of life to these unwanted newborns, who are abandoned by their parents at lonely and unsafe places. Most of the times, they die due to lack of attention and adverse weather conditions,” said Singh.

The hammocks will be placed at temples, mosques, parks, nursing homes, hospitals and other public places. In the first phase, it will be put at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Sadar Hospital and Primary health Centres at Angara, Chanho, Ratu, Mandar, Namkom and Kanke blocks in Ranchi.

Once the babies reach the department, they will be put in shelter homes following which the process of their adoption can be started through State Adoption Resource Authority and Central Adoption Resource Authority, she said. 

“Our primary objective is to bring those children in safer hands and also make them available legally to those childless parents who actually need them,” said Singh. When asked about the legal aspect, she said it will be sorted with help from senior officials.

