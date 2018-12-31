Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir police dismiss PSOs of Congress MLC after rifles go missing 

The police had on Sunday said there was no armed intrusion into the official quarters, but called it negligence on part of the security personnel.

Published: 31st December 2018 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Jammu and Kashmir police officers for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A day after four rifles belonging to the personal security officers of a Congress legislator went missing from his official residence here, the Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday dismissed the personnel for dereliction of duty.

READ | J-K: Militants loot four rifles from leader’s home in Srinagar

The weapons of Member of Legislative Council Muzaffar Parray's personal security officers (PSOs) went missing from the guard room of his official residence in Jawahar Nagar area of the city on Sunday.

"Four police personnel who were deployed as PSOs with senior Congress leader and MLC Muzzafar Parray have been dismissed from service for dereliction of duty and unauthorised absence," a police spokesman said.

The police had on Sunday said there was no armed intrusion into the official quarters, but called it a negligence on part of the security personnel.

Parray was not at his official residence at the time of the incident.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir police Rifles missing J&K Congress legislator Kashmir Congress legislator Kashmir militants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp