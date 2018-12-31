Home Nation

National Conference says BJP's fiddling with Sharia law not acceptable

The NC general secretary said there is no denying the fact as to how Mehbooba Mufti shamelessly surrendered before BJP to 'satiate her appetite for tyranny'.

Published: 31st December 2018 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The National Conference Monday accused the BJP of "fiddling with the Muslim Sharia law" for electoral benefits and asserted that tinkering with the customary Islamic law is not acceptable.

"Fiddling with the Muslim Sharia Law is not acceptable to us. The whole process is being executed by the ruling BJP to leverage poll benefits," said NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, addressing workers from different parts of the valley at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subh here.

"The BJP's recent drubbing has made it pretty clear that people have now rejected it as a 'jumla' party," he added Taking a dig at former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Sagar said people still remember how she surrendered before the BJP during her tenure as the chief minister.

"The BJP government has been mulling to come up with a bill criminalising triple Talaq since long. But Mehbooba didn't raise the issue with her former ally at any forum when she was hand in gloves with them. I fail to understand what purpose her statements serve now.

"People won't exonerate her. No matter how much gimmickry she plays around, she cannot absolve herself of murdering the trust of people by joining hands with the same BJP which is on a spree of annihilating Muslim identity in India by name change of cities and fiddling with Muslim personal laws," he said.

The NC general secretary said there is no denying the fact as to how Mehbooba "shamelessly surrendered" before BJP to "satiate her appetite for tyranny".

"It is sickening to see her shed crocodile tears over the ordeals Kashmiris are faced with, given the fact she ruled Kashmir for 1,130 days and during those days she presided over 237 civilian killings, 1,025 blindings, and more than 30,000 arrests," he said.

The NC leader said the PDP president stands no chance to gloss over wanton killings she presided over during her stint as the chief minister.

Condemning the ruckus created by some "errant" elements inside Jamia Masjid after Friday prayers, Sagar said it was during Mehbooba's tenure that people were stopped from offering prayers at the grand mosque.

"It is for the first time that Jamia Masjid was kept under siege for 18 months. Now she has the gumption to condemn recent excesses at Jamia Masjid," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Conference Sharia law BJP Ali Mohammad Sagar Jammu and Kashmir politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp