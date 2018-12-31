National Conference says BJP's fiddling with Sharia law not acceptable

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The National Conference Monday accused the BJP of "fiddling with the Muslim Sharia law" for electoral benefits and asserted that tinkering with the customary Islamic law is not acceptable.

"Fiddling with the Muslim Sharia Law is not acceptable to us. The whole process is being executed by the ruling BJP to leverage poll benefits," said NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, addressing workers from different parts of the valley at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subh here.

"The BJP's recent drubbing has made it pretty clear that people have now rejected it as a 'jumla' party," he added Taking a dig at former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Sagar said people still remember how she surrendered before the BJP during her tenure as the chief minister.

"The BJP government has been mulling to come up with a bill criminalising triple Talaq since long. But Mehbooba didn't raise the issue with her former ally at any forum when she was hand in gloves with them. I fail to understand what purpose her statements serve now.

"People won't exonerate her. No matter how much gimmickry she plays around, she cannot absolve herself of murdering the trust of people by joining hands with the same BJP which is on a spree of annihilating Muslim identity in India by name change of cities and fiddling with Muslim personal laws," he said.

The NC general secretary said there is no denying the fact as to how Mehbooba "shamelessly surrendered" before BJP to "satiate her appetite for tyranny".

"It is sickening to see her shed crocodile tears over the ordeals Kashmiris are faced with, given the fact she ruled Kashmir for 1,130 days and during those days she presided over 237 civilian killings, 1,025 blindings, and more than 30,000 arrests," he said.

The NC leader said the PDP president stands no chance to gloss over wanton killings she presided over during her stint as the chief minister.

Condemning the ruckus created by some "errant" elements inside Jamia Masjid after Friday prayers, Sagar said it was during Mehbooba's tenure that people were stopped from offering prayers at the grand mosque.

"It is for the first time that Jamia Masjid was kept under siege for 18 months. Now she has the gumption to condemn recent excesses at Jamia Masjid," he said.