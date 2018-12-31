No plans to open satellite campus of JNU, IIT or IIMs: HRD Ministry
JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar had in October announced that the university was planning to set up a satellite campus outside the NCR with an aim to make the university accessible to more students
Published: 31st December 2018 02:54 PM | Last Updated: 31st December 2018 02:54 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry on Monday said it had no plan to open a satellite campus of the JNU, IIT or IIMs.
Union Minister of State for HRD Satyapal Singh informed this to the Lok Sabha in response to a written question.
"There is no plan for opening of a satellite campus or branches by JNU, IITs or IIMs. As a policy, the government does not encourage establishment of satellite campuses of such educational institutions," Singh said.
JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar had in October announced that the university was planning to set up a satellite campus outside the national capital region (NCR) with an aim to make the university accessible to more students.
The university had also set up an expert committee to conduct a feasibility study.