No plans to open satellite campus of JNU, IIT or IIMs: HRD Ministry

JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar had in October announced that the university was planning to set up a satellite campus outside the NCR with an aim to make the university accessible to more students

Published: 31st December 2018 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry on Monday said it had no plan to open a satellite campus of the JNU, IIT or IIMs.

Union Minister of State for HRD Satyapal Singh informed this to the Lok Sabha in response to a written question.

"There is no plan for opening of a satellite campus or branches by JNU, IITs or IIMs. As a policy, the government does not encourage establishment of satellite campuses of such educational institutions," Singh said.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar had in October announced that the university was planning to set up a satellite campus outside the national capital region (NCR) with an aim to make the university accessible to more students.

The university had also set up an expert committee to conduct a feasibility study.

