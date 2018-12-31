Home Nation

Punjab panchayat polls: Election Commission  orders repolling at 14 booths on January 2 

Stray incidents of violence were reported in the northern state during the panchayat polls on Sunday.

Published: 31st December 2018 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 11:51 PM

A voter gets his finger marked after casting his vote for the state’s panchayat elections on the outskirts of Amritsar on Sunday (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The State Election Commission of Punjab Monday ordered repolling at 14 booths of eight districts of the state following reports of "irregularities" at some booths during the gram panchayat elections.

The repolling will be held on January 2, 2019 from 8 am to 4 pm, an official statement said here.

The booths at Vadala Bhittewind village, block Verka and the entire panchayat of Daleh village, Harsha Chinna block (both in Amritsar District), entire panchayat of Bajurgwala village, Dhariwal (Gurdaspur) block, Ward-5 and 6 of Chaura (Gurdaspur) village, entire panchayat of Lakhmir Ke Hithar village and Mohalla Nanakpura of Nanakura village (both block Mamdot, district Ferozepur) will see repolling, it said.

Repolling will also be held for the entire panchayat of Devtawal village of block Sudhar (Ludhiana).

The State Election Commission also ordered repolling in Lacharu village and Hari Majra of block Ghanaur and the entire panchayat of Mehmadpur village of block Patiala (district Patiala), the statement said.

Repolling will be held in Ward no 7 of gram panchayat Saidpur Jhiri (West Side) Jalandhar.

It will also be held for the post of sarpanch in Tarrak village and Ghataur of District Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar and Ratangarh village of block Narot Jaimal Singh Wala, district Pathankot, it said.

Notably, stray incidents of violence were reported in the northern state during the panchayat polls on Sunday. Candidates and their supporters levelled allegations of booth capturing by some miscreants.

As many as 80.38 per cent of the 1.27 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise in the gram panchayat elections across the state, the statement said, adding the maximum polling percentage was recorded at 88.

21 per cent in district Mansa and the lowest 66.14 per cent in district Tarn Taran.

 

