Want to see 'gau matas' in shelters, not on Madhya Pradesh streets: Kamal Nath

The CM told officials during a review meeting here Monday that he wished to see cow shelters being built in each district of the state.

Published: 31st December 2018 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

CHHINDWARA: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Monday said he wanted to see cows in shelters and not on the state's streets.

He told officials during a review meeting here Monday that he wished to see cow shelters being built in each district of the state.

"I do not want to see gau matas (cows) on the roads, Instead, I want to see them in cow sheds (shelters)," he said during a review meeting of officials here.

Nath is a nine-time Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara and was sworn in as CM on December 17.

READ: After Aligarh, Agra farmers lock up stray cattle herds in govt schools, public health centres

The Congress manifesto for the November 28 MP assembly polls had promised to built cow sheds in every panchayat of the state.

According to sources, a strict adherence to the ban on cow slaughter by the former BJP government, which ruled the state since 2003 before being unseated in the November 28 Assembly polls this year, had increased the population of cows.

Cows on the state's roads are a common sight and have on several occasions been the cause of traffic snarls as well as accidents.

During the review meeting, Nath also told officials to encourage horticulture and floriculture in Madhya Pradesh, especially Chhindwara.

TAGS
Cows in shelters stray cows gau matas Kamal Nath

