JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said today that 94 terrorists were killed and three arrested during infiltration bids by militants along the Indo-Pak border in the state during the last two years.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Rajesh Gupta in the state Assembly, Mufti said that 35 terrorists were killed and three arrested during infiltration bids in 2016.

She said 59 militants were killed during such bids in 2017.

Mufti said that 25 persons were killed and 162 civilians injured in shelling and firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in the state during the last two years.

She said that 13 civilians were killed and 83 injured in Pak shelling along the border in 2016. In 2017, 12 people were killed and 79 injured in the shelling by Pakistani forces, she added.