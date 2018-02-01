NEW DELHI: Counting of votes for the by-polls of three Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats in Rajasthan and West Bengal has begun.

The polling in all the constituencies took place on Monday.

The elections were held for Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats and Mandalgarh Assembly constituency in Rajasthan.

All the three seats fell vacant after the death of Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat, Alwar MP Chand Nath and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari, who all were from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While in West Bengal, by-polls were held for Uluberia Lok Sabha Constituency in Howrah district and Noapara Assembly Seat in North 24 Parganas.

The election was necessitated due to the death of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sultan Ahmed and the Congress party MLA Madhusudan Ghosh.