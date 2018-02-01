NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet against former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife, accused of money laundering.

The ED has chargesheeted Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh and three others -- Chunni Lal Chauhan, Prem Raj and Lawan Kumar Roach -- under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The chargesheet was filed before Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann, who listed the matter for February 12 for further hearing.

The ED had filed a chargesheet against Life Insurance Corporation agent Anand Chauhan and accused him of investing Singh's Rs 5.14 crore in LIC policies purchased in the former Chief Minister's name and those of his family members, including his wife.

A probe had found that Singh had accumulated assets worth Rs 6.03 crore in his name and in the names of his family members, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income, during his tenure as the Union Steel Minister from 2009 to 2011.

