BHUBANESWAR: Activists of BJP Mahila Morcha today ransacked the office of the State Commission for Women here while protesting against the alleged gangrape and suicide of a minor girl at Kunduli in Koraput district.

They forcibly entered the Commission's office, and scuffled with the policemen deployed there. While some activists damaged window panes, other activists hung bangles on the wall as a mark of protest.

"The Women's Commission should be working for the safety of women. Instead, it is safeguarding the interests of the ruling party and the state government. Therefore, the Commission's office should be closed immediately," Morcha leader Lekhasree Samantsinghar told reporters.

The minor girl was allegedly raped by four men in uniform on October 10 but police claimed that there was no rape at all. She committed suicide on January 22.

Samantasinghar demanded that the probe report on the incident be made public.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had yesterday directed the home department to expand the terms of reference for the judicial inquiry into the case and include the alleged suicide into its term of reference.