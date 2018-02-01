BARWANI: A tribal community in Barwani district was struck with tragedy on Wednesday after some of its members consumed locally-produced liquor.

Two people died and three were admitted to a hospital with critical condition after they drank the spurious liquor, which they had produced locally.

One person has been arrested in the case.

As per the reports, the liquor was formed by mixing lemon and sugar along with tea leaves. The solution was then kept for fermentation for a long period before it was consumed by the tribals.

“A total of five patients had fallen sick out of which two have died. One of the critically ill persons mentioned that it was the consumption of the liquor that led to this condition,” a doctor of the hospital said.

The local governing body along with The Red Cross society has announced a compensation of Rs. 10,000 to the families of the deceased and Rs. 5,000 for the treatment of others.