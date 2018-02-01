MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday that the state government has increased the compensation for families of martyred soldiers to Rs. 25 lakh from Rs 20 lakh.

“Sacrifice of soldiers cannot be measured in terms of money. Families of martyred soldiers used to initially receive Rs. 8.5 lakh as compensation which was later increased to Rs. 20 lakh after our government came to power. However, the state government will now provide Rs 25 lakh as compensation,” Fadnavis declared while speaking at an event organised to honour martyred soldiers and those who have received bravery awards.

Further lauding the soldiers, the chief minister said, “Not everybody can go and fight a war on the border, but what we can do is take an inspiration from our martyred soldiers and fight the wrong in our lives, which will be the biggest tribute to martyrs who die for us.”

Fadnavis also took to Twitter and said “CM @Dev_Fadnavis announced that Maharashtra Government will give Rs. 25 lakh to the martyrs’ family and appeals youth to fight against corruption, atrocities and other evils in the society to serve the nation”.

CM @Dev_Fadnavis announced that Maharashtra Government will give ?25 lakh to the martyrs’ family and appeals youth to fight against corruption, atrocities and other evils in the society to serve the nation. pic.twitter.com/bdFTPIxekQ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 31, 2018



Lieutenant General Vishwambhar Singh (AVSM, VSM), Captain Bana Singh, (Param Vir Chakra), Sub Yogendra Singh Yadav (Param Vir Chakra), Nb Subhedar Sanjay Kumar (Param Vir Chakra), Kapil Dev, MP Hema Malini, Vikram Gokhale, Rohini Hattangadi, MLA Ashish Shelar and other dignitaries were present at the event.