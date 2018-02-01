BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Tapas Pal, who was arrested in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

The court directed the TMC leader to also deposit Rs 1 crore with a bank, furnish two sureties of Rs 2 lakh each, and surrender his passport to the case Investigating Officer.

Pal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 30, 2016, in connection with the scam in Kolkata.

The court directed the TMC MP to cooperate with the investigating agency as and when required.

After his arrest, Pal was brought to Bhubaneswar for further questioning.

He was lodged in Jharpara jail here. He was admitted to a private hospital after his health deteriorated thereafter.