JAIPUR: Congratulating the Congress Party for winning the Mandalgarh Assembly seat, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday vowed to continue working for the welfare of the people.

Raje however, took responsibility for Bharatiya Janata Party's defeat in the bypolls and said that she accepted the verdict of the people.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter and said, “Our efforts shall continue and we will keep the welfare of the people of #Rajasthan at the forefront, as Democracy is ultimately for and of the people. I congratulate the winning candidates and welcome them to this celebration of Democracy.”

She further said, “We have worked tirelessly over the years, with the people of #Rajasthan as our centre of attention and shall work harder, with renewed fervour and dedication, taking our beautiful State to new heights.”

The Congress today won the Mandalgarh Assembly seat and is leading on both the Lok Sabha seats from Alwar and Ajmer.

Congress' Vivek Dhakad has bagged the Mandalgarh Assembly seat by 12976 votes, while the party is leading with 72101 votes in Alwar and by 45321 votes in Ajmer respectively.

The polling in all the constituencies took place on January 29.

All the three seats fell vacant after the deaths of Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat, Alwar MP Chand Nath and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari.

All the three leaders were from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).