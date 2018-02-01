NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court's five-judge constitution bench will resume hearing on the legality of the 12-digit biometric identification number, Aadhaar, on Thursday.

On January 23, during the hearing, the petitioners' counsel, Shyam Divan, pointed out that Section 48 allows the government to take over the control of the entire record by citing a public emergency. He also cited section 51 and 57 while arguing for a slew of petitioners challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar matter.

The petitioners' counsel, on January 18, pointed out three issues as the Aadhaar matter was being argued before the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, Divan raised three issues before the apex court that included-integrity of the process, the integrity of the information and pervasive violation of fundamental rights.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the identification number.

Since the inception of the Aadhaar card, its validity and possible leakages of data have surfaced time and again.

The apex court has also received petitions against the linkage of this 12-digit number with mobile phones, bank accounts and so on.