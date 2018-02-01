KOLKATA: A fire broke out in the third floor of the state-run National Medical College and Hospital here this evening, a Fire Brigade official said.

There was no report of any casualty.

The fire broke out from electrical wiring in the third floor of Rammohan Block of the hospital at Park Circus area in the central part of the city, the official said.

The blaze was noticed at around 5 pm and was brought under control within a short time by three fire tenders.