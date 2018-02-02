The Allahabad High Court had acquitted Nupur Talwar and Rajesh Talwar in the Aarushi murder case. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not appealed against Allahabad High Court’s order that acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in connection with Aarushi-Hemraj murder case, said probe agency sources on Friday.

The CBI had 90 days to appeal against the court’s order but the top officials are yet to take a call on it.

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, the parents of Aarushi, were released from jail in October last year after the Allahabad High Court acquitted them of charges of their daughter's murder.

A special CBI Judge, S. Lal, had earlier held Rajesh and Nupur Talwar guilty of conspiracy and murder of Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.

On May 16, 2008, Aarushi was found murdered at her residence in Nodia- with her throat slit.

It was initially suspected that house help Hemraj had killed Aarushi. However, the case took a shocking turn when Hemraj's body was recovered two days later from the terrace of the same flat.

The police then began to suspect the Talwars and said Rajesh had murdered the two after finding them in an "objectionable" position.