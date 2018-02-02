British council has introduced a new app for IELTS preparation

NEW DELHI: The British Council has launched a mobile application that would help people prepare for the IELTS exam.

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is an international standardised test of the English language proficiency for non-native English language speakers.

A statement released by the British Council on Friday said the application focuses on providing guidance for listening and speaking tests along with modules on vocabulary and grammar with IELTS test tips.

It is available for both Android as well as iOS users.

"We have launched the app with an aim to provide an authentic source that is handy, easily accessible through mobile handsets and able to deliver high-quality content," said Michael King, Exams Director, British Council.