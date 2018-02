Army personnel taking positions in an orchard field during a crackdown at a village in Shopian district in South Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

PULWAMA: Militants have yet again attacked the joint post of the local police and CRPF situated at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last week on January 28, another police post at Wagum in Pulwama was attacked by a group of Militants.

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

The search operation is on.