KENDRAPA: Forest personnel have taken into custody 18 sea-going fishermen in a mid-sea interception of unlawful fishing activity along the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Odisha, a forest official said.

Two fishing trawlers used by the intruders for fishing along the prohibited sanctuary area in Kendrapara district were also seized yesterday by the patrolling unit engaged by forest department near unmanned Agarnassi island.

Sea fishing is prohibited within the marine sanctuary limits.

Patrolling is stepped up in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary water territory during November-May every year in view of the annual mass nesting season of endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles.