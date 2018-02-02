CHENNAI: A PIL has been filed in the Madras High Court, seeking a stay order on the tender notification issued by the Tamil Nadu government for the construction of a memorial for late J Jayalalithaa, the former chief minister.

The petitioner, Duraisamy, a lawyer, had already filed another petition before the court, seeking to exhume the mortal remains of Jayalalithaa from the burial spot off the Marina beach and bury it away from the coastal area.

He has also opposed the construction of a memorial for the former chief minister on the ground that she was convicted in a corruption case.

Duraisamy submitted that if the tender issued on January 11 was awarded to an individual or a company, the construction work would begin immediately and his pending petition would become infructuous.

The court posted the case for further hearing to February 16.