DHAKA: Through the Bangladesh-India Friendship Company (BIFCL), Bangladesh is planning to build a solar or coal-based power electricity general plant in the Indian soil.

A decision has been made to form a committee comprising representatives from both the countries to move the project forward, reported the Dhaka Tribune.

Khaled Mahmud, Chairman Engineer of Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB), recently confirmed about the developments to the media, after returning home from India following a joint working committee meeting.

The PDB and India’s National Thermal Power Company Ltd (NTPC) will jointly operate the power station, it reported.

"Bangladesh will also be able to import electricity from the power plant after its construction," it added.

The BIFCL will build the power plant in India as was done in the Rampal Power Plant construction project.

“India has agreed to the proposal. We are currently importing power from India, and after construction, Bangladesh will import power from that power plan as well,” Mahmud was quoted as saying.