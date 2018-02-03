PANAJI: The Congress in Goa today objected to the decision to include a monogram of Hindutva icon Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on forms issued by the state directorate of Mines and Geology.

"This is a treacherous act as Upadhyay believed that individualism, democracy, socialism, communism and capitalism cannot be relied upon as they have become a roadblock to the expansion of the original 'Bharatiya' thought," Goa Congress chief Shantaram Naik said.

Those views of Upadhyay was a direct attack on the Constitution and printing his monograms on official forms, along with the state emblem amounted to a betrayal of the founding fathers of the Constitution, he told reporters at Margao.

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president said Upadhyay was "ruthless in denouncing the Indian freedom struggle and was not even bothered that this amounted to a defence of the then repressive colonial rule."

The directorate has published monograms on its forms circulated to enable people avail of social schemes.